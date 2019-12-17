NORFOLK, Va. — All week, a former Norfolk Kroger grocery store looks more like the North Pole, and it’s nicknamed the “Christmas Depot.”

The Christmas Depot at 205 East Little Creek Road is where more than 800 families on Tuesday from around Hampton Roads picked up holiday donations from the community.

Inside the Christmas Depot, volunteers distribute food donated from Operation Blessing; Toys from Marines at Toys for Tots; and more gifts from the Salvation Army's 'Angel Tree' program.

Each person or family receiving a donation is vetted based on their needs and if they qualify to receive help.

For months, several non-profits collected donations from the public to help people in the community.

On Monday, people living in Portsmouth, including 840 parents, picked up more than 1,800 toys for their children.

Staff Sergeant William Clark is a Marine who volunteered for the program.

"They might use it one year, they might need it for five years. Whatever we can give is a must,” said Staff Sergeant Clark.

He told 13News Now that it’s now time for those who live in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Chesapeake to receive their donations.

"Thank you for bringing some joy to my child's life,” said recipient Ronald Anthony. "It's such a blessing and with [what] Toys for Tots does, the Marines and the Salvation Army and all of the sponsors."

In all, these organizations plan to distribute 2,200 toys to children over the next three days.

Recipient Jennifer Gallop said the gifts she received are for her two daughters.

"Every time I come here. They are so happy, they appreciate it. So, they wanted to tell me to tell y'all thank you," said Gallop.

At last check, the Salvation Army organizers said they're still in need of Angel Tree donations.

So, if anyone can donate new items of clothing for children age 0 to 14, they can drop them off Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Christmas depot located at 205 E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk. They can also donate monetarily online here.

For more information, they can call the Salvation Army at 757-543-8100 or click here.