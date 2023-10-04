Weather turns nice just in time to hunt eggs and pet farm animals on Easter

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It was a weekend of family fun at Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach as people stopped by to search for Easter eggs and hang out with farm animals! While Saturday's egg hunt was a little gloomy, the sun came out just in time for Easter Sunday. "This is our annual event that takes place Easter weekend every year," Stephen Pinner with Hunt Club Farm told us. "It's 20 years in the making and as you can see behind me, the families and children are just loving it. The weather is cleared up. It's a beautiful day for us here today and we're just excited to be moving forward," he said. "We like to enjoy the Easter egg hunts," visitor Tumicka Huggins said while pointing to her daughter. "We started it when she - yeah - when she was little." We asked visitor Sonaiya Fritz: "How many eggs did you find?" "I found five - six - seven..." she counted off.

"Are you gonna find more? All right - keep on finding more. I want you to find 1000," our photographer, Bono Herrera told her. "How many eggs are in there?" a woman asked one girl. "I think you're at 12." "It's been great," Pinner said. "I mean, smiling faces, you know - first time egg hunters, the Easter Bunny himself. We've got a few costume characters. So it's been great. It really is." "So what was that like seeing the Easter Bunny?" we asked another little girl.

"It was nice," she said. "OK, cool - did you get to go get some eggs?" we asked. "How many eggs did you find?" She said: "12."



"My goal is to basically try and find as many as I can, probably like, you know, 20," Ari Collins told us.



"Happy Easter," another little girl said to us while "floating" in a pool of plastic Easter eggs.



"And you know what? It was a lot of fun even for me, my sister, my niece and nephew." our anchor Eugene Daniel said. "They came into town and we were able to experience the farm as well."



"This is my niece Ava and my nephew Caleb with the Easter Bunny," he said while showing us photos. "Caleb got to ride on a pony for the first time. He was super excited."



"You can see the jacket because it was a little cold. We got to play with some parakeets, some birds. They loved that, as you could see in the video too," he said.



"And here is them probably, their most fun of the time, feeding some of the animals. Just a really great time for all of the kids and families as well. It was great to see them and great to spend that time, which was a little warmer than yesterday."