Is Halloween canceled this year?

We’re less than three months away from what would normally be big spending on candy, costumes and spooky events.

NORFOLK, Va. — We’re less than three months away from what would normally be big spending on candy, costumes, and spooky events.

But the rumor is, this year Halloween is canceled.

Maybe not literally, but the billion-dollar industry will likely look a lot different this year.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, some of the biggest events in the country have already pulled the plug including Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World.

Locally, many organizers are still holding out hope and announcements haven’t been made for most of the well-known Halloween events.

The OBX Halloween International Film Festival in Kill Devil Hills, however, has already been moved online.

What about trick-or-treating?

The neighborhood crawl may end up varying family to family and door to door, but when it comes to candy you may notice more of it and earlier.

Some of the biggest candy companies like Hershey are asking retailers to put up Halloween treats and displays two to four weeks earlier. Which means you may already be seeing them in stores.