It's 2021! Happy New Year from 13News Now

NORFOLK, Va. — From the 13News Now family to our viewers: HAPPY NEW YEAR!

2020 was a difficult year, to say the least, but we were glad to have a hand in sharing the stories of hope among the Hampton Roads and North Carolina communities we love.

We saw a global pandemic change the fabric of our cities. As soon as we knew face masks could slow the spread of COVID-19, our team found regular people who volunteered to sew masks for front line workers and others.

There have been businesses that had to close their doors because of the economic hit. We also saw some restaurants donate and deliver food to local hospitals, or open their space to students learning virtually, who needed access to Wi-Fi.

A nationwide racial justice movement brought marches, dialogue and introspection to Hampton Roads.

Many people went hungry for the first time, when workplaces made cuts. Good Samaritans in the area showed an outpouring of love by stocking and volunteering at foodbanks.

First responders and hospital employees have gone above and beyond to save lives this year. We can't thank them enough.

All of those moments - they were just the tip of the iceberg.

We're all hoping that 2021 is a happier, healthier year, but we're taking with us the lessons from 2020: that our community is caring, resourceful and resilient.