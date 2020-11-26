James City County Police hosting "Stuff the Cruiser Holiday Toy Drive"

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The James City County Police Department already has its sights set on Christmas.
The department says it will be bringing back its annual "Stuff the Cruiser Holiday Toy Drive."
The event will take place at the Target in Monticello Marketplace on Saturday, December 5. You can drop off toys and clothing items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Suggested donation items include: sports balls, toy cars, dolls, board games, skateboards, roller skates, outdoor chalk, earbuds, socks, sweatshirts, hats, and gloves.
If you can't make it that day, you can still drop off gifts at the Law Enforcement Center on Opportunity Way.