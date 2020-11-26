James City County Police hosting "Stuff the Cruiser Holiday Toy Drive"

You can drop off toys and clothing for children in need on Saturday, December 5.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The James City County Police Department already has its sights set on Christmas.

The department says it will be bringing back its annual "Stuff the Cruiser Holiday Toy Drive."

The event will take place at the Target in Monticello Marketplace on Saturday, December 5. You can drop off toys and clothing items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Suggested donation items include: sports balls, toy cars, dolls, board games, skateboards, roller skates, outdoor chalk, earbuds, socks, sweatshirts, hats, and gloves.