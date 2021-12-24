Judeo-Christian Outreach Center treats Christmas Eve dinner guests like family

Todd Walker, with JCOC, said “This is something we do everyday of the year: we hold a community dinner… the blessing about today is that it is Christmas Eve.”

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Judeo-Christian Outreach center (JCOC) in Virginia Beach once again helped families facing food insecurity, veterans and any person who needed a warm meal on Christmas Eve.

They had community volunteers help and serve plates of food that were filled with smoked turkey, pies, mashed potatoes, peach cobblers, bread and other goodies.

"While we get to all go home and celebrate, many of them are detached from their families," Walker explained. "So this is just a great way to show them love and really identify, and recognize, who they are. Because they're people too. I think that's what this meal is all about."

Plenty of guests showed up today and ate together as a community.

A woman who came to the Christmas Eve dinner shared her gratefulness with 13News Now.

"It's a great place, and it's wonderful that they have a place for homeless people to come to," she said. "They make wonderful food, and I'm very thankful for all of this."

"Food is love," Walker said. "We consider them family."

The Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs were also out giving people warm meals today in Norfolk, at New Calvary Baptist Church.

Mercy Chefs is a faith-based nonprofit organization that cooks restaurant-quality meals for people experiencing a natural disaster or other hardship.