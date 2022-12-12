x
Dancing and prancing: It's time to 'Jungle Bell Rock' at the Virginia Zoo

You'll have a wild, wonderful time with Santa and all of the animals.
Credit: Virginia Zoo
Jungle Bell Rock sloth

NORFOLK, Va. — You can dance the day away with all your animal friends to celebrate the Yuletide season at the Virginia Zoo. 

"Jungle Bell Rock" will be held for all zoo visitors on December 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

From Santa showing off his DJ skills to food trucks and demonstrations from zookeepers, it's guaranteed to be a wild, wonderful time. 

If you want to take part in the fun but would like some accommodations, the first hour of the event will be sensory-friendly with a special story being read by Santa himself. 

You can learn more about this Virginia Zoo event and other upcoming celebrations by clicking here.

