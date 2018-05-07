WASHINGTON -- Let's face it: what's fun for us, isn't always fun for our furry friends.

As tempted as you may be to bring your pet along to enjoy the Fourth of July festivities, The Humane Rescue Alliance encourages you to leave your pet at home.

Fireworks are loud, bright and scary to pets. The noise can startle and confuse your four-legged friend to the extent of giving them the urge to run away from the noise.

MORE PET NEWS: It's getting hot out here: heat safety tips for people and pets

To ensure your pet's safety and well-being, The Humane Rescue Alliance suggest you consider the following:

1. Leave your pet at home. Crowded and loud places can urge your pet to seek shelter in a safe place. This could result in the pet getting lost or injured.

2. Keep the windows and shades closed inside your home.

3. Turn on the TV or play calming music for your pet. This will help calm and soothe your pet in a stressful situation.

4. Make sure your pet has on an ID collar with updated contact information. If your pet gets scared and tries to flee, you want to make sure it is easy to find your pet.

5. Secure doors and windows. Make sure your pet can't open any door or jump through any windows.

6. If your pet has anxiety, contact your vet for any medication that may help.

© 2018 WUSA