If you find yourself in a last-minute scramble to finish your holiday shopping, find your nearest Kohl's store.

Kohl's announced that its stores will be open 24 hours per day Friday through Christmas Eve.

Stores will also offer two-hour in-store pick-up for free, meaning shoppers can place an order online and pick it up from their location of choice within two hours. Most orders can be ready within an hour, according to the brand.

