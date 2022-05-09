Here's why we celebrate Labor Day

In the late 1800s, the average person worked 12-hour days, 7-days a week just to make ends meet.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Labor Day is about a lot more than just a day off work. There's a rich history behind why we celebrate it.

Let's connect the dots.

In the late 1800s, the average person worked 12-hour days, 7-days a week just to make ends meet.

Sometimes, kids as young as five would work in factories and mines. The working conditions were extremely unsafe.

Then labor unions formed. They organized strikes and called employers to give them better hours and pay.

On Sept. 5, 1882, 10,000 workers took unpaid time off to march in New York City. It's considered the first labor day parade in US history.

Eventually, congress followed suit and passed an act making Labor Day a holiday. President Grover Cleveland officially signed it into law in June of 1894.

FREE PODCASTS

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.