Virginia Beach Town Center's 'Last Night on the Town' New Year's Eve party offers live music, ball drop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 13News Now's own Sarah Hammond will be co-emceeing 2022's Last Night on the Town, a New Year's Eve party in Virginia Beach.

Last Night on the Town is in its 9th year at Town Center.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to midnight. It's free and family-friendly.

There's going to be a DJ with a light-up dance floor set up at the Fountain Plaza, people walking around on stilts, jugglers, live music and a local ball drop.

This year's celebrations will be headlined by Grammy Award-winning rapper Lupe Fiasco.

Asheville's brass funk-rock band Empire Strikes Brass will also perform, and so will the Indian-inspired electronic band Monotronic.

If you want to come, plan to park in one of the Town Center garages. They will offer free spots for the event.