Virginia Beach Town Center's 'Last Night on the Town' New Year's Eve party offers live music, ball drop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 13News Now's own Sarah Hammond will be co-emceeing 2022's Last Night on the Town, a New Year's Eve party in Virginia Beach.
Last Night on the Town is in its 9th year at Town Center.
The event runs from 6 p.m. to midnight. It's free and family-friendly.
There's going to be a DJ with a light-up dance floor set up at the Fountain Plaza, people walking around on stilts, jugglers, live music and a local ball drop.
This year's celebrations will be headlined by Grammy Award-winning rapper Lupe Fiasco.
Asheville's brass funk-rock band Empire Strikes Brass will also perform, and so will the Indian-inspired electronic band Monotronic.
If you want to come, plan to park in one of the Town Center garages. They will offer free spots for the event.
People interested in celebrating inside the 80s-themed Throwback VIP tent can buy tickets online. You can also check out Town Center hotel, restaurant and store specials for New Year's Eve by clicking here.