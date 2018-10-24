VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — You are running out of time to find the perfect Halloween costume, but Echoes in Time in Virginia Beach is ready to help you out.

13News Now visited the popular costume shop to learn about some of the top costumes of the year.

“Egyptian is super popular this year,” said shop employee Bridgette Debolt. “So is Steampunk…it’s futuristic Victorian.”

Debolt and Assistant Manager Tara Perez say superheroes are popular once again as well.

But, pound for pound, they agreed that the classics are making the biggest comeback this year.

“A lot of really old movies,” said Perez. “Like cult classics.”

“Michael Myers since the new Halloween movie,” said Debolt. “Frankenstein’s been popular.”

They also say they can’t explain why, but the chicken suit is one of the most requested costumes this year.

“We’ve rented them out more in the last few days than the last three years,” said Perez.

Regardless of what you end up choosing, Perez and Debolt say the most important thing about any costume, any year, is commitment.

“If you have enthusiasm behind your outfit and ready to go full force, I’m like okay let’s do it,” said Debolt.

