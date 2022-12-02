Look up in the sky! You might just see Santa on a Navy helicopter.

On December 3, the holly jolly man and his top elf will be spending time in the Hampton Roads skies.

NORFOLK, Va. — Someone super special will be flying over Hampton Roads on December 3 with a little help from the Navy.

Santa Claus and one of his top elves will be on board the "Fleet Angels" of the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron for the third year in a row to see if you're being naughty or nice.

Of course, he has his own sleigh, but oh what fun it is to spend time with the military!

"It is always a great day when Santa is able to fly with our pilots and aircrew during a scheduled training flight,” said Cmdr. Santico “Tico” Valenzuela, HSC-2’s commanding officer.

“The ‘Fleet Angels’ team is glad to continue to assist Santa and his trusted elf, Doc Lynch, in spreading good holiday cheer to our friends and neighbors in the Hampton Roads community.”

If you're wondering where you'll be able to spot the magic, check out the planned route below:

Norfolk Naval Base, 10:00 a.m.

Patrick Henry Mall, 10:05 a.m.

Riverpointe Shopping Center, 10:15 a.m.

Town Point Park, 10:25 a.m.

Mount Trashmore, 10:35 a.m.

Cox High School, 10:45 a.m.

Lesnar Bridge, 10:55 a.m.

Fort Story, 11:05 a.m.

VB Oceanfront, 11:15 a.m.

Greenbrier Mall, 11:30 a.m.

Columbia Park, 11:40 a.m.

Walmart Supercenter (Suffolk) 11:50 a.m.