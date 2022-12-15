Lynnhaven Inlet Christmas Boat Parade returns for third year

This is a free event, and organizers say they're hoping to have "more prizes and participants!"

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach waterways will light up the night with dazzling joy in the 3rd Annual "Lynnhaven Inlet Christmas Boat Parade."

Starting at 5 p.m. on December 17, boats of all types and sizes will be strung with lights and decorations and make their way through the waters, beginning at the Long Bay Pointe Boating Resort.

This is a free event, and organizers say they're hoping to have "more prizes and participants!"

It's a feel-good way to get the community to come together, have fun and celebrate the holidays.