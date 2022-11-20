Mayflower Marathon Food Drive to serve more than 730,000 meals

The annual food drive took place from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon at four locations across Hampton Roads.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 730,000 meals will be served throughout Hampton Roads thanks to donations to the Mayflower Marathon Food Drive over the last few days.

The annual food drive took place from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon at four locations: Pembroke Square in Virginia Beach, the Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk, the Kroger at Coliseum Central in Hampton and the Kroger on Victory Boulevard in Tabb.

All donations in Virginia Beach and Suffolk went to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, while donations in Hampton and Tabb went to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

Before the drive started, Karen Joyner, the CEO of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, said the need was high this year due to inflation and gas prices.

"Thousands of families continue to experience food and nutrition insecurity across the greater Peninsula, even as they begin to get back on their feet post-pandemic. However, they are facing another challenge with soaring food and fuel costs. They are making difficult choices between spending money on food or on other basic needs. When the need increases, we must purchase and collect more food to help families experiencing food and nutrition insecurity."

Christopher Tan, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore CEO, echoed the same thing.

“If you have a little bit extra this year, we really could use it,” Tan told 13News Now. “Donations are down in general for the foodbanks and so, we want to make sure that the neighbors we have in need get fed this year.”