Memorial Day: Norfolk honors fallen service members

People gathered at two separate Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday. The first was at West Point Cemetery, then at Wisconsin Square.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city leaders and community members gathered at two separate Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday.

The first was at West Point Cemetery, then at Wisconsin Square.

The annual ceremony at the cemetery takes place near the graves of 58 Black Union veterans of the Civil War.

State Del. Jackie Glass said she served in the Navy and escorted her fallen comrades.

"As a Navy veteran, let me tell you, no one prepares you for the loss of a shipmate, a fellow soldier, sailor, Marine,” Del. Glass said.

She said Memorial Day is a day to honor all veterans who died in uniform, not just on the battlefield.

“Today, as we memorialize some of my comrades too on Memorial Day, we recognize that some of our veterans are leaving here through suicide,” Glass said.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria echoed Glass recognizing the mental health challenges service members face.

“As we have seen with recent suicides in the Navy, with recent deaths with those who are engaged in training,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Each of those people took an oath to serve and protect the Constitution. They put their life on the line, and it is really important on Memorial Day to remember them.”

Later in the day, folks gathered by the lone soldier statue in Wisconsin Square. During that ceremony, veterans created a "missing man table" by the water. It acknowledged those prisoners of war or those missing in action who have never returned.

There, Congressman Bobby Scott advocated for more veteran resources.

“It is our solemn responsibility and obligation as a nation to honor and care for our veterans when they return home from combat,” Congressman Scott said.