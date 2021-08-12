Middle school students to lead WinterFest on the Wisconsin's Parade of Sails

21 students in 6th through 8th grade will sail in the lit boat parade in the Elizabeth River ahead of Santa Claus.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Dec. 8, 2021.

There are some special captains taking part in 2021's WinterFest on the Wisconsin's Parade of Sails.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, 21 middle school students who participate in Sail Nauticus Academy will rig up their boats for the parade.

Along with their instructors, the students will float down the river in front of Santa Claus.

If you want to catch them, the parade starts at 6 p.m., weather permitting. You can watch it from the USS Wisconsin, or in the Freemason area of the Elizabeth River Trail.

There's another lit boat parade on Dec. 18 at 6 p.m., with the same weather caveat.

The after-school sailing program is offered to Norfolk Public Schools students in 6th through 8th grades.

“It will be a memorable night that students, and their families, can share with the Sail Nauticus community,” said Sail Nauticus’ Manager Sarah Linden-Brooks.