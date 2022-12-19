Final 'Christmas Extravaganza' coming to Military Circle Mall before closure

You'll be able to snap final photos with Santa before Christmas arrives, watch a fashion show, see live performances, experience a toy giveaway and more!

NORFOLK, Va. — Military Circle Mall in Norfolk is hosting one final celebration before its permanent closure at the end of the year.

The "Christmas Extravaganza," which is sponsored by WTJZ Radio and merchants within the mall space, will be held on December 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You'll be able to snap final photos with Santa before Christmas arrives, watch a fashion show, see live performances, experience a toy giveaway, and more!

It's a way to give back and engage with the city before the building closes its doors permanently on December 31, 2022.