Nauticus set to bring holiday cheer with 'WinterFest on the Wisconsin' event

During this tough year, Nauticus says it's working to bring cheer back to the people with its dazzling light and Christmas display event on the waterfront.

NORFOLK, Va. — Nauticus is holding its first-ever 'WinterFest on the Wisconsin' event, bringing the holiday fun to the large battleship.

13News Now is a proud sponsor of the event, which will play host to nearly 300,000 lights on display throughout the top deck and inside the ship.

Executive Director of Nauticus, Stephen Kirkland, says after experiencing a tough year, his team wanted to do something special for the holidays in a way that's both fun and safe for families in the area.

"I mean there's something about light and being able to walk through and experience this up close," said Kirkland. "Of course, we'll have music out here. We'll have live entertainment out here as well."

Kirkland says there will be food and drinks available for both the kids and adults. While on the outside of the ship will be a dazzling, intricate light display, inside the ship is a winter wonderland with toy train sets, Rubik's Cube tunnels and fun music.

"It's meant to be fun, but it's meant to be safe," said Kirkland.

WinterFest on the Wisconsin kicks off Saturday, Nov. 21 and will be shining bright until New Year's Eve. All of the proceeds will benefit the Nauticus Foundation.