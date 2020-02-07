x
Naval Station Norfolk to honor Independence Day with 21-gun salute

The salute will take place at the USS Iowa Memorial on the 4th of July.
NORFOLK, Va. — Naval Station Norfolk will commemorate our nation's 244th anniversary of independence with a 21-gun salute.

The salute will take place on Saturday, July 4 at the USS Iowa Memorial. The memorial honors the 47 sailors killed on board the USS Iowa in 1989 after a turret on the ship exploded.

The saluting battery from NAVSTA Norfolk's Security Department will fire a single round volley at one-minute intervals until the 21-gun tribute is complete.

This gun salute dates back as far as the 14th century when cannons and firearms were first used. Originally, warships would fire a cannon seven times. Later, it was learned that land batteries had larger supplies of gunpowder, so service members could fire three guns for every cannon -- hence the 21-gun salute.

