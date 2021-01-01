Norfolk New Year's Eve celebrations reflect unusual 2020

An hour before midnight on New Year's Eve, and Granby Street in Norfolk appeared empty.

NORFOLK, Va. — Of course, it rained on New Year’s Eve. How else was 2020 supposed to end?

Like almost everything else since March, end of the year celebrations looked different across Hampton Roads.

“It’s usually packed,” said Missouri Ludlum of Norfolk. “People shoulder to shoulder, cars everywhere. Hard to find parking.”

Ludlum and friends made reservations for dinner at the Waterside District in Norfolk. She said her husband and kids are out of town and she did not want to spend the entire holiday alone.

The Waterside District offered limited reservations at its venues featuring music and a 9 p.m. ball drop. Guests were required to make reservations for a specific venue and remain in that location, in order to ensure social distancing.

“I’ll probably be home by 10pm,” said Ludlum. “And then say, ‘Yay! Happy New Year, self,' and go to sleep.”

Thursday, Virginia recorded its biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases, and more people opted to remain home for the holiday.

Governor Ralph Northam’s amended stay-at-home orders asks people to be home by midnight, unless they meet certain exempted circumstances. Bars and restaurants are not allowed to sell alcohol after 10 p.m.

Both factors in a much quieter Granby Street on New Year’s Eve.

“If we could go until midnight even at half capacity, then we have two more hours to get some revenue in. So the 10 p.m. really hurts us the most,” said Christy Marron, owner of Grace O’Malley’s Irish Pub and Restaurant.

On New Year’s Eve, Grace O’Malley’s usually hosts a champagne toast at midnight.

This year, the pub took the creative route and celebrated the Irish new year at 7 p.m.

Marron said the pub provided socially distanced tables and operated at half capacity, before telling people to leave at 10 p.m.