NewMan Fitness Foundation collects bikes to give out during holidays

They're collecting new (and gently-used) bikes and helmets at a donation center in the MacArthur Center. It's in Space 194, across from the Foot Locker.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Tanecia Newman, the executive director for the NewMan Fitness Foundation, is excited about her third annual bicycle giveaway.

The donation drive gives back to the Norfolk community.

The goal is to take care of families facing tough times during the holidays - not just giving them a way to get around, but also giving them a tool to boost their overall wellness.

Wellness, to Newman, encompasses your physical and mental health. Getting up to exercise, eating healthy, and donating to neighbors are all nourishing, not only to your community but your own well-being, she said.

Last year, the group gave away 132 bicycles. That provided some people with a way to get to their jobs, and for families, a fun activity to do together.

One of those gifts also went to a 70-year-old man -- they say it was the first "new bike" he'd ever received.

They're collecting 300 new (and gently-used) bikes and helmets at a donation center in the MacArthur Center. It's in Space 194, across from the Foot Locker.

The last day to donate is Dec. 22.