N.L.F. "Xmas Eve Eve" Benefit Concert in Norfolk to give back for the holidays

As their website says, you can "do good and have a good time doing it" for cancer research.

NORFOLK, Va. — Get ready to sing and dance along all while helping a good cause for the holidays with the Nancy Longhorne Foundation's 'Xmas Eve Eve Benefit Concert.'

On December 23 at Smartmouth Brewing Company in Norfolk, you can listen to live music from saxophonist/singer James Casey and DJs Williams Projekt and Grateful Jed starting at 7 p.m.

Doors will open starting at 6 p.m.

Casey will be releasing his solo EP, 'A Little Something for Everyone,' and limited-edition vinyl records will be available to purchase.

Proceeds from the vinyl purchases will go to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and Eastern Virginia Medical School, so that they can offer free colon cancer screenings for those who may not have insurance.

This is a cause that is special to him, after being diagnosed with colon cancer last year.

You'll also be able to purchase other local items to raise money for cancer research, including a special 'Benefit' blend from Vessel Craft Coffee.

Since the Nancy Longhorne Foundation was created back in 2017, it has raised over $32,000 for cancer research.

Their 'Xmas Eve Eve' event is usually their main initiative.