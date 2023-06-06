Williamsburg non-profit hosting special Father's Day events

The Fatherhood FIRE program is hosting two fun events this week to celebrate Father's Day. They created the Fatherhood FIRE program to empower dads.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — This Father's Day you can celebrate your dad and support a nonprofit that's working to encourage fathers and inform families about important parenting resources.

Child Development Resources (CDR) is an organization that was founded by a group of parents in Williamsburg in 1965 when their children were denied education because of learning delays and disabilities.

Now it's evolved to serve 1,500 children across the Historic Triangle, but anyone in Hampton Roads can reach out to CDR for resources or referrals to other programs.

They created the Fatherhood FIRE program specifically catered to fathers. Their mission is to empower dads to reach their goals and to be the best parents they can be. They have free parenting workshops and classes for fathers.

The Fatherhood FIRE program is hosting two fun events this week to celebrate Father's Day.

First up on Thursday at 6 p.m., they'll be holding The Legacy Dads Mini-Golf Championship at Yorktown's Play A Round Family Fun Center. It's all about teamwork as the child will be the golfer and Dad is on caddy duty. You can register on their site.

Then they're holding the Fatherhood FIRE Festival on Saturday, June 10, at Williamsburg from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will feature a Father's Day cookout, free food, slide, games, Trackless Train Ride, Bookmobile, live music performances, and giveaways!