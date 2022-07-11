'Garden of Lights' returns to Norfolk Botanical Garden for holidays

You can purchase your tickets online starting November 11. There are also special rates for military, and children under the age of 3 get in for free.

NORFOLK, Va. — Gather your friends, family members or even that special someone - the Dominion Energy sponsored 'Garden of Lights' will be back at the Norfolk Botanical Garden.

Every night of the week from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from November 11 through January 1, you can immerse yourself in a mile-long walk through thousands of sparkling lights and dozens of displays.

The proceeds for the ongoing event go to the Norfolk Botanical Garden, which is a non-profit.

This holiday celebration brings residents and tourists from near and far.

In fact, it's been ranked a winner in the USA TODAY "10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights" several times.

It was also featured in a Forbes article on the best displays across the country in 2019.

On weekend nights, tickets for adult members are $20 per person online and $10 per child. For non-members, it's $25 per person online and $15 per child.

During weekday evenings, tickets for adult members are $15 per person online and $10 per child. For non-members, it's $18 per person online and $12 per child.

There are also rate specials for military, and children under the age of 3 get in for free.

If you walk-up without a ticket, all prices will be $5 extra.