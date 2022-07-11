x
Holidays

'Garden of Lights' returns to Norfolk Botanical Garden for holidays

You can purchase your tickets online starting November 11.

NORFOLK, Va. — Gather your friends, family members or even that special someone - the Dominion Energy sponsored 'Garden of Lights' will be back at the Norfolk Botanical Garden. 

Every night of the week from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from November 11 through January 1, you can immerse yourself in a mile-long walk through thousands of sparkling lights and dozens of displays. 

The proceeds for the ongoing event go to the Norfolk Botanical Garden, which is a non-profit. 

This holiday celebration brings residents and tourists from near and far.

 In fact, it's been ranked a winner in the USA TODAY "10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights" several times. 

It was also featured in a Forbes article on the best displays across the country in 2019. 

On weekend nights, tickets for adult members are $20 per person online and $10 per child. For non-members, it's $25 per person online and $15 per child. 

During weekday evenings, tickets for adult members are $15 per person online and $10 per child. For non-members, it's $18 per person online and $12 per child. 

There are also rate specials for military, and children under the age of 3 get in for free. 

If you walk-up without a ticket, all prices will be $5 extra. 

You can purchase your tickets online by clicking here.

13News Now and the City of Norfolk are also sponsors of this event.

