Norfolk Grand Illumination adjusts for COVID-19: 2020 lights to twinkle on Nov. 21

The city's website said there would be a new art exhibit unveiled in the NEON District as part of the celebration.

NORFOLK, Va. — The holiday season is quickly approaching, and even though the city of Norfolk is adjusting its Grand Illumination to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the lights are sure to bring cheer to residents.

In 2020, the light show is set to kick off Saturday night.

There won't be a parade or decorated floats this time, to cut back on crowds - but on its Facebook page, the city said residents could still make this year "the Grandest Illumination Ever."

Part of the plan hinges on residents all turning their decorative lights on, "separate but together," at 7 p.m.

#GrandIllumination will be a little different this year – so celebrate with us, separate but together, by flipping the switch of your outside lights at 7PM Saturday, Nov. 21, as @NorfolkDowntown's skyline holiday lights illuminate. Tell friends, family & neighbors!✨🌃🏢✨🏘🏡✨ pic.twitter.com/B7Lenr9PDm — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) November 20, 2020

Even if he won't be in a parade, children can still take a socially-distant photo with Santa.

There will be a train exhibit in Selden Market, and several outdoor musical performances - including one by The Rhythm Project.