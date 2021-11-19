Who has the best hot chocolate? Let Norfolk's 'Great Hot Cocoa War' begin.

Several Norfolk restaurants are facing off in a week-long competition to see who has the best hot chocolate in the city. People can vote online for the best one.

Several restaurants in Norfolk are preparing to raise the red flag for the 7th Annual "Great Hot Cocoa War," a week-long competition to see who has the best hot chocolate in the city.

According to the Downtown Norfolk Council, the participating restaurants will offer four-ounce pours of their special hot chocolates for $2 each. People can then vote for their pick in an online poll.

The competition started back in 2015 as a one-night event. Downtown Norfolk Spokeswoman Jessica Kliner said it was extended to a full week in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing people visiting the restaurants to spread out.

The competition starts on Saturday, Nov. 20, and lasts until Saturday, Nov. 27.

So, who is participating?

Last year, Striper’s Waterside won with three of their flavors: Peppermint Cocoa, Hot Fudge Sundae Cocoa, and Bourbon Salted Caramel Cocoa. They're back again to try to win a second year in a row.

According to the event listing on Facebook, the following restaurants are also competing this year:

Kobros Coffee also confirmed its participation with an Instagram teaser playing off the 2012 Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises." The coffee shop gave a stern warning to the other competitors, saying it is "taking names."

How can I vote?

Online voting opens up at noon on Saturday, Nov. 20. The link won't work until voting time starts.

Also, the participating restaurants are providing scorecards for you to take notes on your favorites.

The final votes will be counted at 5 p.m. on Nov. 27 and the winner will be announced the same day. The prize is a custom-designed Championship Belt.

