Norfolk mother of seven, battling cancer, gets special Christmas from nonprofit

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia Beach nonprofit is uplifting single moms this week and next.

They started by delivering more than 100 gifts on Friday to a family that’s been hit harder than most this year.

The nonprofit, The Restored Woman, is blessing nine single mothers this holiday. They struggled to find a family more deserving than Nikita Mitchell’s.

She’s taking care of seven kids, and undergoing treatment for cancer.

“In 2019, I was diagnosed with stage four,” Mitchell said.

The nonprofit said she now has multiple brain tumors, after her breast cancer spread.

Community donors gave $2,500 dollars of gifts to brighten her family’s Christmas.

Founder Ginger Simpson started the giveaway this year to honor her own mom, Beverly.

“My mom passed away on December 18 of last year, and so God just gave me a vision of turning this day of loss into a day of giving.”

Simpson wants other families facing hard times to know there is support in the community.

"They are not forgotten, there is always an angel somewhere waiting to meet you,” Simpson said.

The kids couldn’t believe how many presents filled their home.

“I know that we are going to have a good Christmas and I know everybody is going to be happy,” said Mitchell’s young son Carlos.

Their joy is what keeps Mitchell fighting.

“It’s the kids, the kids keep me going,” Mitchell said. “That is the only way.”

The group also gave them an Olive Garden catered dinner.