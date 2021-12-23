Operation Wish List bringing smiles -- and toys -- to kids in need

Operation Wish List is dedicated to giving hope and creating memories for families who have experienced life-altering situations.

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired Dec. 22, 2020.

Operation Wish List is once again spreading holiday cheer to children in need this Christmas.

Norfolk-based nonprofit MyHelpMyHope Foundation began its annual gift distribution program on Thursday. Families are referred to Operation Wish List from local shelters, foster care homes, and other agencies.

Operation Wish List makes sure the kids in those families get a gift for Christmas. The toys are donated by the community and various sponsors.

To help keep everyone safe during the pandemic, organizers are doing a drive-thru pickup at their storage facility, for the families to receive their gifts.

Cathy Harris started this organization after her own experience with sexual assault and domestic abuse.

"I believe God turned my pain into purpose. He used what happened to me to be able to reach back into the community as a domestic violence advocate," Harris said. "It makes us feel good to give back; that’s what we’re here for."