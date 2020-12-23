Operation Wishlist begins Christmas toy distribution

The program makes sure every kid gets a gift. Families are referred from local shelters, foster care homes, and other agencies.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's Operation Wishlist began its gift distribution on Tuesday.

Families are referred to this program from local shelters, foster care homes, and other agencies. This program makes sure the kids in those families get a gift for Christmas.

Cathy Harris started this organization after her own experience with sexual assault and domestic abuse.

"The toys have a meaning behind it, you know," Harris said. "Just making sure that they're taken care of, and if we can just take their mind off of whatever they're going through for that moment... we've done enough."