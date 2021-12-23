Norfolk Navy Exchange customers' layaway debts paid off ahead of Christmas

Customers of the Navy Exchange were surprised when their layaway balances were paid in full.

For several military families in Hampton Roads, Christmas came sooner than expected.

The Navy Exchange Service Command said its customers' layaway balances were paid off just in time for the holiday.

There were 700 Norfolk-based NEX families' balances paid along with individuals in other states such as California and Florida. Multiple groups contributed in paying toward the balances across the country.

The local families were overjoyed to have their balances taken care of.

"I have five kids … you always see this on TV, but you never think it’ll happen to you,” said Navy spouse, Albertine Griffin. “I thought (NEX Norfolk) was calling me because I missed a payment!"

The Norfolk families' layaways were paid in full by Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. and its featured sponsor, Christian McCaffrey, a running back for the Carolina Panthers.