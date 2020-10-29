Pandemic-related costumes, Joe Exotic mullets big sellers for Halloween 2020

One of the top things flying off their shelves this year: plague masks. The long, pointy-nosed masks were worn by doctors treating patients during the bubonic plague

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Are you curious about which Halloween costumes are the most popular around Hampton Roads this year?

13News Now called year-round costume shop Echoes of Time in Virginia Beach to find out.

This year, they’re seeing interest in costumes related to the pandemic. One of the top things flying off their shelves this year: plague masks.

The long, pointy-nosed masks were worn by doctors treating patients during the bubonic plague.

The other two popular costumes at Echoes of Time this year are inspired by television - which makes sense, because people stuck at home to social distance watched a lot of it this year.

The Netflix period crime drama, "Peaky Blinders," is pushing sales of tweed hats and vests.