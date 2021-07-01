People flock to Virginia Beach Oceanfront ahead of Independence Day

Thousands of people are heading to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for the Fourth of July. Officials believe this could be the busiest weekend they've seen in years.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This holiday weekend, the Virginia Beach Oceanfront could look like it did pre-pandemic.

"I’m expecting this place to be crowded as we have ever seen it," explained Tom Gill.

Thousands of people are expected to make their way to the beach and boardwalk for the Fourth of July. People who planned their trips months ago were already in town on Thursday.

"It’s calm, peaceful, we enjoyed fishing and we caught something and we actually cooked it last night," said tourist Cassandra Williams.

The Williams family said heading to the beach was next on their list.

Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service Chief Tom Gill said it's important for people to swim near a lifeguard.

"The safety factor will be huge for us and we are going to do everything we can to keep everybody safe and having a great time," Gill said.

When it's time to get out of the ocean and grab a bite to eat, many restaurant owners hoped people would be patient as they deal with a lot of customers and little help.

"We are doing our best, and sometimes that's not even good enough, and we understand that - but be patient and we will do our best to get your food and drink out quickly," explained Dough Boys Owner George Kotarides.

Kotarides said he's doing everything he can to keep his customers happy.

"We are probably 25-30% short-staffed in the Dough Boys restaurant and I'm hearing similar stories from other people," he said. "I know several places down here that actually closed one day a week, which is unheard of this time of year. So it's really a big crisis."

Gill also wants to remind people that it's going to be hot this weekend. He said to remember to bring (and drink) plenty of water!