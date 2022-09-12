Pharrell's children's nonprofit, YELLOW, holds toy giveaway for community

NORFOLK, Va. — Grammy award-winning Pharrell Williams' nonprofit YELLOW is giving away toys at The Y on Granby Street in Norfolk Monday night.
If you have children, you can bring them by to pick up a free toy and enjoy a hot chocolate station between 6 and 8 p.m.
The group's annual Community Toy Giveaway had previously been limited to summer program students, but now, anyone can come.
In a Facebook post about the event, a spokesperson said parents can come by to grab a toy, even if their child isn't able to make it to the event.
The YELLOW nonprofit centers on giving children a better future through education.
Williams is from Virginia Beach, and YELLOW is one of several projects he's overseeing in Hampton Roads. He's also known for hosting the Mighty Dream Forum for business startups and the Something in the Water music festival.