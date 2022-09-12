Pharrell's children's nonprofit, YELLOW, holds toy giveaway for community

If you have children, you can bring them by to pick up a free toy and enjoy a hot chocolate station at The Y on Granby Street between 6-8 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Grammy award-winning Pharrell Williams' nonprofit YELLOW is giving away toys at The Y on Granby Street in Norfolk Monday night.

If you have children, you can bring them by to pick up a free toy and enjoy a hot chocolate station between 6 and 8 p.m.

The group's annual Community Toy Giveaway had previously been limited to summer program students, but now, anyone can come.

In a Facebook post about the event, a spokesperson said parents can come by to grab a toy, even if their child isn't able to make it to the event.

The YELLOW nonprofit centers on giving children a better future through education.