Police are cautioning people not to fire guns into the air to bring in the new year.

People being struck by stray bullets is not common but does occur.

A University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill student was wounded and required surgery when she was struck by a bullet a year ago while celebrating New Year's Eve in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.

Boys in Ohio and Georgia were also wounded a year ago by random gunfire.

Police and ballistics experts warn that heedlessly firing guns into the air to celebrate the holidays can have serious consequences.

