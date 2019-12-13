NORFOLK, Va. — We are taking a look back at holiday gifts from today and yesterday.

How about way back to the 1980’s?

30 years ago, in 1989, one of the most popular gifts was the Nintendo Game Boy.

Nintendo produced one million Game Boys that year and sold every single one of them.

But let’s not forget another popular gift that year: the Sony Walkman.

“It was a big deal, it was a big deal,” said Dennis Castro, a 13News Now editor who still owns his Walkman.

Castro received the portable cassette player as a Christmas gift from his parents in 1989.

“Used it until the battery ran out four or five days later,” said Castro. “It was almost like a status symbol if you had a Walkman.”

It’s a fitting throwback gift to mention, considering Apple AirPods are one of the top presents in 2019, according to USAToday.

The wireless, Bluetooth earbuds deliver music in a way we wouldn’t have been able to imagine way back when.

