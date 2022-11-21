Portsmouth police, churches partner to deliver Thanksgiving meals

The Portsmouth Police Department is on a mission to make sure every family is fed for Thanksgiving.

Officers teamed up with several churches Monday morning to hand out turkeys to families in the Portsmouth community.

The giveaway was part of the police department's Faiths Behind the Badge partnership, which includes St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Blessed Hope Christian Center, St. Marks Deliverance Center, Collinswood-Agape Baptist Church, Calvary Evangelical Baptist Church and Community Presbyterian Church.

"We want to thank those who made our Annual Thanksgiving Delivery a success," police spokesperson Victoria Varnedoe wrote in a statement.