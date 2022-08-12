Here are some tips to protect your deliveries from being stolen this holiday season

It's crunch time to get together gifts for loved ones. Whether you're shopping online or in store, law enforcement and neighborhood watches share words of advice.

NORFOLK, Va. — The holiday season is here! With the cheer comes all those package deliveries to your doorstep, and inevitable stops at the mall or retail stores.

That's why police in the 757 are reminding shoppers and neighbors to stay aware and keep certain safety tips in mind.

The Virginia Beach Police Department recommend tracking your orders and knowing when they're coming to your porch. Bring them inside as soon as possible.

If you're not going to be home, try asking a neighbor to hold it for you in the meantime.

Police also suggest shipping your orders to a local store, a pickup location or your workplace.

"If we all work together and look out for one another, we could eliminate the crime," said Garnzie West, president of Coronado/Inglenook Civic League.

West told 13News Now a couple people in the neighborhood called him saying they have already fallen victim this season.

"They had a package delivered, folks riding their bicycles are jumping off the bike, grabbing their packages and leave. If you see that, don't try to be a hero."

Hampton police echo that on their website, advising people to never resist if a thief threatens you. They said if someone demands your purse or wallet, give to them right away.

"Please call the police. If you can get a description of them, get it, try not to forget it, write it down. Use your cameras, your doorbell cameras, stuff like that, utilize them," West said. "I don't have them. I can't afford them, but I've got neighbors looking after me who have them."

And West emphasized it would be helpful to look out for senior citizens your neighborhood.

He also wants people to remember that cars are becoming targets all too often, now. West encouraged you take anything valuable inside your house when you get out of the car.

"Make sure your car doors are locked, and your house as well," West said.