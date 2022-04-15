Gathering safely for religious holidays, rituals remains priority 2+ years into pandemic

This weekend, houses of worship across Hampton Roads could see their largest crowds in years.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Many are looking to gather in person for religious services and rituals taking place this weekend.

However, as the pandemic lingers on, some houses of worship and congregations are still taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Churchgoers at Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Norfolk joined for service on Good Friday.

"We're here to show respects to Jesus," said church member Marisela Williams.

Marisela Williams said she is looking forward to Easter Sunday. She and her daughter, Jamila, expressed gratitude for hearing mass in person.

"It's a whole ritual. There's meaning as to why we do every specific thing," said Jamila Williams.

For the mom and daughter duo, mask-wearing is a personal step they take within the church walls.

"We do wear it not just for our safety, but for the whole church community," said Marisela Williams.

At Ohef Sholom Temple in Norfolk, the congregation will break a streak of virtual Passover Seders.

Rabbi Roz Mandelberg said more than 100 people are expected to gather Saturday evening for what's called a "second Seder" at the synagogue.

Mandelberg explained that Passover is one of the Jewish faith's most sacred holidays. It commemorates redemption from Egyptian slavery and celebrates their freedom.

“I think we are cautiously optimistic that everyone will be safe. We are excited. The energy is completely different in person and everyone is just looking forward to being together for the holiday," said Mandelberg.

COVID-19-related guidelines are in place.

"Anyone who is vaccinated and boosted has the option of whether or not to mask, but those who are eligible and not vaccinated or boosted need to be masked. So, that feels pretty safe to us," Mandelberg added.

Health leaders are keeping a close track on the numbers, as Spring Break travel and religious services get underway. They want to prevent another surge.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, director of the Virginia Beach Dept. of Public Health, considers these our best practices:

"It is always going to be really, really important that everybody stays home when they're sick, practices good handwashing and stays up to date on their vaccines. That will help us reduce that virus activity," said Pedati.

And she underscored the importance of booster shots.

"Once you receive that booster dose, we consider you immediately protected and up to date, which is great news. That’s because your immune system already has a foundational knowledge because of that primary series," Pedati said.