Be part of Salvation Army, 13News Now's 'Adopt an Angel Day'

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program organizes donors to buy toys, gifts and stockings for children under 12. We hope to see 757 names "adopted" today.

NORFOLK, Va. — Christmas is just 25 days away, which makes it the perfect time to make a child's wishes come true.

13News Now has been a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program for years. Angel Tree organizes donors to buy toys, gifts, and stockings for children under 12.

Essentially, they want to make sure no children wake up Christmas morning without some gifts or clothing under the tree.

In 2022, the goal is to get 757 of these little angels "adopted."

If you don't have the ability to adopt a name and shop for gifts yourself, you can also help by donating to the Angel Tree program.