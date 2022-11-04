Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree program for 2022 holiday season

The Salvation Army will take the stage at Lynnhaven Mall to accept donations for the Angel Tree Program, which will offer new toys and clothes for children in need.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Dec. 1, 2021.

The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command is kicking off this year's holiday season with a special event in Virginia Beach Friday.

The organization will take the stage at Lynnhaven Mall to start accepting donations for the Angel Tree Program, which will offer new toys and clothes for children in need.

Another program, the MyHoliday Socks, will provide a stocking stuffed with small toys, games and more to children registered in the Angel Tree Program.

"This event will mark the official embrace of the unceasing generosity across Hampton Roads that helps to guarantee the joy of Christmas to thousands of kids who would otherwise not experience it," The Salvation Army wrote in a news release.

The event will also kick off The Salvation Army's bell ringing, where volunteers will take their posts to ring bells and raise money. It will run through Christmas Eve when the red kettles are packed away for the season.

"Volunteers are the difference between an empty kettle and one that raises about $30 per hour – enough to provide a family with two bags of groceries or shelter for an individual for a night," the organization said.