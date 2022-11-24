Serving the community: Salvation Army's Thanksgiving meaning

The Thanksgiving spirit came through with full plates and a strong message of staying positive through a tough year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — On Thursday, staff at the Salvation Army made a huge feast for the Hampton Roads community.

The Thanksgiving spirit came through with full plates and a strong message of staying positive through a tough year.

Many people stood in line to get a Thanksgiving meal inside the Salvation Army Men’s Hope Center in Norfolk.

It's a family tradition for cooks inside the center’s kitchen.

“Thanksgiving for us has always been about feeding somebody else. I have my mom here. She is 82 years old," said Sabrina Mullen, a kitchen supervisor at the Salvation Army Mens' Hope Center.

“This means the world to me," Mullen continued.

Mullen said she’s used to helping the community. She said she first started feeding the community out of her car with her daughter before working at the Salvation Army.

“And we went out every Sunday to feed the homeless," said Mullen.

But she said in February, her daughter, Janiah, passed away from pancreatitis.

“That’s my baby girl, 20 years old, student at Norfolk State. She was a photographer," said Mullen.

Mullen said she’s thankful she can give back and honor her daughter at the same time.

“She left a legacy. She really did," said Mullen.