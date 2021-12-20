A neonatologist at Ascension St. Vincent brightened the holiday season for NICU babies and their families.

INDIANAPOLIS — The tiniest of patients at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital got to share in some Christmas cheer this holiday season.

Dr. Jonathan Buechler, a neonatologist at the hospital, dressed up as Santa to pay a visit to babies in Ascension St. Vincent's neonatal intensive care unit this month. The hospital said the Santa visits give families something to look forward to as they spend the holidays in the hospital.

“It’s really nice to be able to do things like this to make life feel a little more normal, since it’s so tough to be in this situation," the mother of a NICU baby said. “To be able to take pictures with Santa is nice.”