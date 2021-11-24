Military Aviation Museum says Santa will fly there in vintage plane for 'Planes, Trains and Santa' event

People can check out train displays from the Tidewater Division of the National Model Railroad Association and get their holiday pictures taken.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Nov. 17, 2021.

The Military Aviation Museum is inviting children in the weekend after Thanksgiving to visit its interactive holiday train exhibit and get pictures with Santa Claus.

This event had to be paused in 2020 because of the pandemic, but it's officially back.

"Santa flies into the museum each day at 10:00 a.m. in a vintage airplane, weather permitting, because the reindeer have to rest up for the big night!" the MAM's eventbrite page says.

From 10 a.m. until noon, people can take free selfies with Santa on the flight line. He sits down for official portraits at noon.

"Planes, Trains and Santa" runs from Nov. 26 through Nov. 28. Adult tickets cost $15, seniors get in for $13 and children ages 17 and under are free.

The MAM website anticipates wait times between 30 minutes and two hours, to get a picture with Santa. Museum members and people who booked tickets ahead of time will get priority in line.

The Marine Corps Reserve is also collecting donations for Toys for Tots at the museum. If you'd like to bring a gift to make a child's Christmas brighter, bring a new, unwrapped toy with you during your visit.