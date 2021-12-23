Santa Claus sends messages to kids with the help of Virginia Beach EMS

For any child who is in distress, Santa comes on the radio airwaves to speak with them and let them know they are not alone this Christmas.

Christmas is almost here and a years-long tradition with Virginia Beach EMS is keeping Santa Claus and kids in the community connected!

"Santa on the Air" has run for 18 years now. The department says if first responders are keeping children safe during a response, they call Santa on the radio and give the kids the chance to speak with him one-on-one!

That way, the kids get a reminder that they will not be forgotten this holiday season.

"I think it just reminds them that even when times are bad, somebody out there is watching for them, and cares about them, and wants them to just bring in the Christmas spirit and have a love for life," Santa told 13News Now on Thursday.