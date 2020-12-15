Santa's sleigh spotted on Virginia Beach roadways

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — You may have seen Santa’s sleigh cruising around Virginia Beach roadways recently.
It’s the latest creation from automobile hobbyist Aaron Lawyer. He has created a custom sleigh on wheels, complete with life-sized reindeer.
13News Now caught a ride in the sleigh with Lawyer’s friend Paul Holley, who first contacted us about the unique ride.
“This thing can bring a smile to kids’ faces,” said Holley. “ It’s a lot of fun.”
The sleigh is primarily wood sitting on top of a Jeep Grand Cherokee chassis. What started as just a festive creation has now turned into an opportunity to help.
Lawyer has started raising money for local charities, including Toys 4 Tots, the SPCA and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.