Did you know you can visit Santa's Nature Reserve at the Virginia Living Museum?

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — You can take a stroll through the wild, magical world of the Virginia Living Museum with Santa Claus this holiday season.

Visit 'Santa’s Nature Reserve' during the weekends of December leading up to Christmas from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and you'll be able to spend time in Storybook Village, make reindeer cookies and even get a chance to spend time with the holly jolly man himself.

All of the fun can be enjoyed under twinkling lights and near native Virginian creatures of all shapes and sizes.

If you stay late, you can even see a special holiday show or laser lights!