Hundreds of people line up for shoe sale in Norfolk on Black Friday

People waited outside of XChange Norfolk for hours.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hundreds of people lined up outside of XChange Norfolk on Black Friday in hopes of taking advantage of the store's shoe sale.

The doors did not open until noon on Friday, but people were lining up outside as early as 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

"I woke up at 1 o'clock and I saw that the line had already started, so I said I might as well get out here and get in line," said Devyn Krupkowski.

At one point, the line stretched down Granby Street where the store is located and around the corner.

"We actually have 40% off over the first hour, which is crazy. If you have a $300 shoe, you're getting it for $160," said Adrian Cole, one of the owners of XChange.

The store also had a buy one pair, get another pair for $1 sale.

Cole said he couldn't ask for a better turnout and he said a lot of the shoppers who lined up were friends who have established relationships with the store.

"People were a little skeptical about the rain but they still sat out here," Cole said.

One shopper said waiting in line actually was a fun experience. He thought it would be a lot worse.

"As long as you're with your friends, you've got some comfortable clothing, comfortable blankets, and stuff, comfortable seating, I think you'll be alright," the shopper said.