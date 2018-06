If you have plans to party hard for the July 4 holiday, consider this contest.

Smirnoff is paying 100 people to take off from work July 5-6. That means a five-day weekend for those who aren't working on the 4th.

In order to apply, visit Smirnoff's Facebook page and post a comment describing how you'd spend your five-day weekend.

If you're one of the lucky winners, let us know, and check out our guide to July 4 festivities happening across Northeast Ohio.

