NORFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk and Williamsburg police departments are holding toys drives on Saturday to collect gifts for kids this holiday season.

Suffolk police are collecting toys at the Walmart at North Main Street and College Drive.

They'll be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The toys will go to Toys For Tots.

Williamsburg police are holding their Stuff The Cruiser event at Merchants Square at Colonial Williamsburg.

They'll be there from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Social services workers will give out the toys collected from that drive to kids during the holidays.

